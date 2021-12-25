Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together at Christmas. Bennifer reconciliation?

According to a well-known publication, the golden Hollywood couple formed by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, will be enjoying Christmas under the same roof.

According to OK magazine, the couple plans a great party for the date, since since they re-established their friendly bond at the 2020 Globo Awards, they have remained in permanent contact and their friendship has strengthened. The ex-marriage has shared on several occasions in mutual friends events as well as via Zoom, where the good relationship they have has been evidenced.

Of course there are other sources that assure that behind this closeness there is a possible sentimental opportunity for both. “They have had a lot of fun get-togethers with friends and plan to co-host a big tree trimming party at Jen’s house to keep the good times flowing,” says the other source exposed by the post.

Recall that Jennifer and Brad began dating in 1998, and in 2000 they got married. After five years and amid rumors of infidelity from him, with Angelina Jolie, whom Pitt would later marry, they separated. Fifteen years later they saw each other again and since then, they have been the focus of questions about what is between them. Now that there is talk of a new Christmas reunion together, it is also mentioned that there may be reconciliation in the style of J Lo and Ben Affleck, who after 17 years returned.

As friends or as a romantic couple, the truth is that one of the most popular couples on the screen will be together on Christmas Eve.