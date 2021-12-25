Boeing and Airbus ask to delay switching on 5G networks for security reasons

December 23, 2021

The world’s largest commercial aircraft manufacturers are calling on the Biden Administration to delay the rollout of 5G cellular service. Boeing CEO David Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffery Knittel sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In it they warn that 5G networks could cause interference that could “negatively affect the ability of aircraft to operate safely.”

These are instruments known as radar altimeters that commercial airplane pilots need to make safe landings in low visibility conditions. An industry analysis says that interference could affect hundreds of thousands of flights each year, delaying flights or causing them to be diverted.

CEOs say they have developed a new proposal to limit the power of 5G broadcasts near airports. They ask the Biden administration to work with the Federal Communications Commission to adopt such a plan.

5G + COVID-19 networks

The impacts of enabling 5G deployment “are massive and come at a time when our industry is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEOs said.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a new rule earlier this month that prohibits pilots from using automatic landing and certain other flight systems at low altitudes where 5G wireless signals could interfere with onboard instruments that measure the distance of a plane. plane to the ground.

The rule, which affects more than 6,800 US aircraft and dozens of aircraft manufacturers, could lead to disruptions on some flight routes involving low visibility conditions.

There is a potential risk, the FAA said, that 5G signals could lead to faulty readings that can make flying unsafe in these conditions.

