Bishop reveals the medicine that Saint Joseph distributed in Bethlehem

Mons. José Ignacio Munilla, until now Bishop of San Sebastián and named Bishop of Orihuela Alicante (Spain) on December 7, revealed what is the “medicine” that Saint Joseph gave to those who came to worship the Child Jesus in the portal of Bethlehem.

“Discreetly placed in a corner of the Bethlehem portal, Saint Joseph distributed to all who came to worship the Child and offer him their presents, this small gift jar-container. # FelizNavidad2021 “, wrote the Spanish Prelate this December 25 on his Twitter account.

In the image shared by Mons. Munilla you can read “Humildomycin plus, Ego reducer“, In a presentation that contains 365 capsules.

The “medicine” is prepared by Laboratorios “TecnoIglesia.com” can be applied as a “spiritual supplement” for cases of “pride, pride and false humility”.

The final indication indicates that the tablet “includes extract of Lucas at 14.11%” and should be taken one every day of the year.

The original “medicine”, revealed by Bishop Munilla, refers to the passage from the Gospel of Saint Luke (Lk 14, 11) that says: “For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled; and whoever humbles himself will be exalted”.