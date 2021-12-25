Billie Eilish will headline the Glastonbury festival in 2022!

Whether you like their songs or not, everyone has the name of Billie eilish. At just 19 years old, this young artist has managed to position herself as one of the most important voices in the music industry. And the truth is that she deserves it, because she has worked together with her brother and producer, Finneas, creating a unique sound, but also putting together a very authentic visual aesthetic that distinguishes her from the others and reflects who she is.

This 2021 and after the success she had with the record material with which she debuted (which even made her the top Grammy winner in 2020), Billie returned with her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, and to present it, he even premiered a concert on Disney + (HERE we tell you why you can’t miss it). However, –and as they say around there–, it seems that next year big things are coming for the singer.

Billie Eilish to headliner at Glastonbury 2022

As you may recall, Glastonbury has been on hiatus for two years now. In 2020 they were going to celebrate with all their 50 years together with great artists such as Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, but the situation with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom became so complicated that this year they had to do a virtual edition in what that everything returns to normal. However, it seems that 2022 looks better for the festival, as Billie Eilish will be his next headliner.

Through her social networks, the daughter of the festival’s founder and organizer, Emily Eavis confirmed that The singer sensation will headline the next edition of the festival, becoming the youngest artist to achieve this feat: “We couldn’t be more pleased to announce that the wonderful Billie Eilish will be the headliner of the Pyramid (referring to the iconic Pyramid Stage) on Friday at the Glastonbury Festival next year (…) This is the perfect way to return and I can’t wait ”.

We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous @billieeilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait! pic.twitter.com/okFoERUPlF – Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 4, 2021

Until now, is the only artist confirmed for Glastonbury 2022, although it is likely that in the coming weeks they will reveal who will be the names that will be part of their lineup. Speaking of Billie Eilish, a long time ago We had a chance to chat with her, Finneas and Cary Fukunaga for No Time To Die, James Bond tape 25 and the last one with Daniel Craig where she and her brother composed the original song. Here we leave the interview.