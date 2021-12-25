Billie Eilish is inspired by her mother for her new look

It seems that 2021 is the year of look changes for Billie Eilish. The singer has once again broken the internet with a new hairstyle that has already unleashed madness among her thousands of fans around the world and that in just a few hours has reached more than 3.3 million ‘likes’.

Last March, the ‘Bad Guy’ interpreter left her followers speechless with her most extreme change of look to date. The artist left behind her hair dyed in fluorescent green, one of her hallmarks, and opted for a new blonde hair, a change that arose as a result of a publication that the 19-year-old saw on social networks.

Billie Eilish with the look that debuted in March Instagram @billieeilish

“I do not know what happened to me. I saw a montage of a fan when he had green hair. It was a photo of me and she edited it with blonde hair and I thought, ‘Ah! It’s crazy! I want it that way! So I thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through a lot, I thought I would burn it if I tried, but I did! ”Explained Billie on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Billie Eilish with her new ‘bob’ cut and casual bangs Instagram @billieeilish

After wearing a ‘shag’ hair with many layers for a few months, now the singer has surprised again with a new hairstyle that promises to become one of the trends of the season. Eilish has released a ‘bob’ cut with several layers to provide volume and a fringed fringe with which she achieves movement and that casual touch that characterizes her so much.

Image of Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish’s mother, with the haircut that inspired the artist Instagram @billieeilish

A fresh and comfortable cut that is inspired by the hairstyle that his mother, Maggie Baird, wore in her youth. The artist herself has been in charge of publishing several images of her mother on Instagram Stories in which you can see the ‘bob’ cut and open bangs. “Like my mom”, wrote the young woman, who has also shared a video in which she is delighted with her shorter hair and with a lot of volume.





