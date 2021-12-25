Billie Eilish advocates for veganism on Thanksgiving hugging a turkey

Singer Billie Eilish made a request through her Instagram profile yesterday, November 25, Thanksgiving Day, for people to abstain from the American tradition of eating turkey. Eilish has followed a vegan diet for seven years, after learning about the meat and dairy industry and making the decision to change her lifestyle, as she explained a few months ago to British vogue.

“Turkeys are some of the gentlest creatures in the world and 46 million of them die every Thanksgiving,” the singer posted on her Instagram stories. “I know it is difficult to change traditions but keep that in mind,” he added. Eilish, who is currently nineteen years old, is a vegan activist and tries to raise awareness among her fans through social media.

Personal decision

Eilish has been on a vegan diet for seven years, after learning about the industry

This is the publication that Billie Eilish uploaded to her Instagram profile yesterday Instagram

On other occasions, Billie Eilish has claimed to have many friends who consume meat but adding that “I cannot continue in my life knowing what is happening in the animal world and not do anything about it.” It is not the first time that the singer makes references to veganism, in September she communicated that her Nike Air Jordan are completely vegan and 20% of its components are recycled.





Read also

Andres Guerra

But this is not the only fight Eilish advocates. Last October, the singer spoke out against the criminalization of abortion in Texas. He did it at a concert in Austin, interrupting his show to yell “My body, my decision!” The singer thus attacked the anti-abortion law of the great state.

Concert in Austin

The singer spoke out against the criminalization of abortion in Texas

“When they made that shitty law, I almost didn’t want to do the concert, because I wanted to punish this damn place for allowing that to happen here,” Elish explained. The singer added that “then I remembered that you are the damn victims and you deserve everything in the world, we have to tell you to shut up!”