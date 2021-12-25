Bill Gates and ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. team up to fund this energy startup

Turntide Technologies is a company of Silicon Valley which is reshaping electric motors for the 21st century, and says it has raised $ 80 million in funding spearheaded by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a cleantech fund created by Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft

In addition, this startup is joined by another technology billionaire, but in science fiction: it is the actor Robert Downey Jr., known for playing Tony Stark (Iron Man) in Marvel films.

Motors consume half of the world’s electricity, powering everything from fans to electric vehicles, pumps and industrial machinery. Making them more efficient could go a long way toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet.

That is the purpose of the startup Turntide Technologies, which has commercialized a new type of electric motor. The company mentioned Wednesday that several investors participated in its $ 80 million raise, including funds led by the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and the famous actor Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr; together with the co-creator of iPhone, Tony Fadell. As well as Amazon Climate Pledge, Fifth Wall, Keyframe Capital and Planet LP, among others.

Electric motors transform electricity into motion through the use of electromagnets to generate magnetic fields.

Turntide focuses on a market niche, in which it seeks to replace old electric motors in ventilation systems of large buildings. Cost savings from reduced use of electricity means that it could generate a return on investment in as little as three years. By the end of last year Turntide had replaced 5,000 of these engines and aims to carry out 50,000 by 2021.

Bearing the above in mind, Turntide is exploring the applications of its motors in pumps and compressors. Ultimately the company’s largest market is likely to be electric cars, although achieving the performance demanded by Electric vehicles in cars will need more years of development.