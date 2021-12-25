Bill Gates and ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. team up to fund this energy startup

Turntide Technologies is a company of Silicon Valley which is reshaping electric motors for the 21st century, and says it has raised $ 80 million in funding spearheaded by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a cleantech fund created by Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft

In addition, this startup is joined by another technology billionaire, but in science fiction: it is the actor Robert Downey Jr., known for playing Tony Stark (Iron Man) in Marvel films.

