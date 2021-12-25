Between ‘marketing’ and the future of the Internet: what is the Web3 that generates so much controversy among the technological giants?

The concept, coined in 2014 by the co-founder of the cryptocurrency ethereum, Gavin Wood, refers to the existence of two other eras of the Internet, Web 1.0 and Web 2.0.

Seven years after its emergence, the Web3 concept has reached its peak of popularity in 2021, while it continues to generate controversy among users of the global computer network. In recent days, a series of debates have intensified around the very notion of Web3 that question the possibility of its implementation and in which some technology billionaires have participated, such as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk. , and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The evolution of the Internet

The concept, coined in 2014 by the co-founder of the cryptocurrency ethereum, Gavin Wood, refers to the existence of two other previous eras of the Internet, Web 1.0 and Web 2.0, which would be replaced by its third generation due to its limitations, as revealed by Wood himself to Wired.

Web 1.0, the original and most basic version of the Internet, allowed little interaction, limiting most of the activity on the Internet to browsing and reading static pages. For its part, Web 2.0, the current generation, was translated into a more interactive and social Internet, marking the starting point of the era of centralization with a small group of corporations and tech giants owning most of the platforms and subject to a limited number of centralized government regulators.

The decentralized network

Unlike its predecessors, the Web3 or Web 3.0 promises to provide a decentralized system controlled by consumers and not by large corporations, in which users could interact and transfer data freely.

The Web3 concept evokes a new generation of the Internet that would be based on the block chain, a structure composed of elements that contain encrypted data about each transaction, through which non-fungible tokens (NFT) work. Such a database would help keep data free and distributed among peer-to-peer networks.

The concept is based, to a large extent, on the cryptocurrencies, which would play the role of incentives for those who wish to participate in the creation and development of the new Network, a fact that would help to remove intermediaries from the process.

A “marketing buzzword”

Before becoming a reality, the concept has been the subject of strong criticism, due to the supposed impossibility of its implementation. This week, former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey claimed that Web3 is actually “a centralized entity with a different label“.” You do not own the Web3. The real ones are the venture capitalists and their limited partners. He will never escape your incentives, “he wrote.

For his part, Elon Musk wrote on his Twitter account that Web3 “sounds like shit” and, currently, it seems more like a “‘marketing’ buzzword ” than a reality.