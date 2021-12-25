Ben Affleck’s father defines his relationship with Jennifer Lopez as “nonsense”

Bennifer, or what is the same, the couple formed by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, is the fashionable union in Hollywood. The paparazzi are going crazy trying to find that image in which both confirm their return after the various clues they have left in recent weeks. But who seems to have not found out is the actor’s father, Timothy Affleck, who has classified this idyll as “nonsense.”

Ben Affleck’s father, who is 77 years old, was recently interviewed by the newspaper The Sun and obviously a question about the second chance his son and JLo are giving themselves was a required question. But apparently the man had no idea what they were talking about.

“I have never heard of this nonsense,” he commented as a first reaction. Now, the man wanted to clarify that it is not that he does not speak with his son but that this is a subject that, for the moment, he has not made reference to in your conversations.

“Let’s see, of course I’ve heard of her, but not this. I talk to my children about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want … I have not seen my children in a long time due to their jobs and COVID, “he said.





And it is that Timothy Affleck has wanted to praise the value of his son for his work and for the humanitarian work he carries out, not for the person with whom he is romantically related. “An industry as big as Hollywood is, by its nature, a very difficult place to break through and become an international star, as Ben has done, it is even tougher,” he said.

“What I would like is for people to focus on the work that my son does in the Congo, on the women he helps there through the foundation he created in 2010. There are important stories that are what the press should be covering, not this nonsense about Jennifer “, has sentenced Ben Affleck’s father as a pullita towards the media.





Speculation about whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were dating again after breaking off their engagement 17 years ago began early last month, when the singer and the actor practically met in secret for the day together. Little by little they have found each other and just this week they were seen, for the first time, in a public way, embraced and in a very affectionate attitude. In the absence of official confirmation on his part, it seems that Bennifer, judging by the images, is a reality.