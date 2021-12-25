Ben Affleck reveals if George Clooney will return as Batman in the Flash

MADRID, Dec. 25 (CulturaOcio) –

Before putting on the Batman mantle again with Michael keaton in the film that Warner Bros. prepares about The Flash, Ben Affleck stars The Tender Bar, the latest George Clooney-directed film to hit Amazon Prime Video in January. The actor revealed if his friend and partner would play the dark knight again in the film directed by Andy Muschietti.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host tried to get Affleck to reveal some secret from the DC Extended Universe movies claiming that if it were Clooney he would reveal information in a late show.

“Definitely” would ruin it. That’s why I can tell you now that I don’t think I’m [en la película]. If so, you haven’t told me, maybe i think i’d screw it up“Affleck pointed out. However, he did not completely rule out that possibility since, although he was actually involved in the tape, you could have worked with him for six months without being told.

“It’s possible, I may be very cautious. As far as I know I didn’t want to wear that pointy-eared mask, but I don’t think it’s in The Flash. But I didn’t even see Michael Keaton“, he assured.

One of the questions the actor was asked during the show was if they would also appear in The Flash Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, thus alluding to the multiverse unleashed by Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home. A joke to which Affleck only responded with a smile and a look of complicity with the public.

In The Flash Ezra Miller will once again take on the role of Barry Allen, the scarlet sprinter who already played in the Justice League. The film will feature, in addition to the presence of the Batman from Affleck and Keaton, with Sasha street playing Supergirl, Michael Shanon like General Zod, Antje Traue playing the ruthless Kryptonian warfare Faora-Ul, Kiersey clemons, which reprises her role as Iris West featured in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as well as Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdú as Barry Allen’s parents.

The Flash will hit theaters in November 2022.