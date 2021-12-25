Before the Harry Potter reunion, Tom Felton shares a retro video with the ‘competitive’ Emma Watson. Clock

Actor Tom Felton shared a throwback video from the set of the first Harry Potter film, with himself, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe playing between takes. “Always the competitive @emmawatson #tbt,” he wrote in his tweet.

The one-minute video showed Felton and Watson participating in a competitive game of “clapping”. Radcliffe chimed in to comment on how seriously Watson was taking the game. “She won’t lose,” he said. The moment was apparently captured as the young actors filmed the first sequence of the Quidditch lesson in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Emma Watson played the studious Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films, while Tom Felton played the villainous Draco Malfoy. Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, and Daniel Radcliffe, of course, played Harry Potter.

All four actors and other cast members will appear in a reunion special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on January 1. In India, the reunion special will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Tom Felton and Emma Watson have remained friends in the years after the end of the film franchise. They even sparked dating rumors briefly, after Felton posted photos of the two dating.

The Harry Potter films ran from 2001 to 2011. A series of prequel films are currently in the works, and the third installation, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, is scheduled for release in 2022.