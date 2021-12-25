Batman is trying to “beat” Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy

No matter how dark Batman has become, The Dark Knight Trilogy still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans (the first two at least). Christopher Nolan showed how dark Batman could be, Christian Bale played a great Bruce Wayne and Heath Ledger was his best Joker yet. But The Batman aims to go even further.

The batman

Dylan Clark, the producer of The Batman, approached Christopher Nolan and told him that his version would outperform his. According to Clark’s interview with Empire Magazine:

“I said this to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you.’

The Batman movies never before dealt with Batman’s responsibilities like the comics did. Sure, it’s great to see Bruce Wayne turn into Batman, but how many other movies have made you feel like Batman was the only solution? Batman shows Batman’s true fight as he walks the fine line between superhero and vigilante, just like the Punisher.

Director Matt Reeves knows that Bruce Wayne, the playboy millionaire, is the mask, while Batman is Bruce Wayne’s true personality. In the comics, Bruce Wayne accepts the death of his parents incredibly quickly and dedicates his life to fighting crime in the comics. However, it was initially incredibly difficult for him, and it’s not easy to be the one bad guys are afraid of. Reeves told Empire:

“We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing the murder of his parents and then trying to find a way to deal with it by perfecting himself at Batman. But he wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and doesn’t exactly know how to be Batman. It’s a sophomore story and I wanted you to connect with it. Not just like Bruce, but like Batman.

I can’t wait to see what you’re doing with Batman, right?

