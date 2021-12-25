Attention! Samsung QLED TV with Alexa at a huge price

The model we are talking about is a Samsung 55Q65A . If you are a bit in the world of screens, you will undoubtedly know that right now few competitors can overshadow this very special model.

By now in the movie, everyone knows that Samsung is a true benchmark when it comes to making high-end televisions. Virtually no one can compete with them when it comes to creating such a fine and well-made product. A perfect example are its QLED 4K models and, specifically, the one that stars our offer of the day .

Thanks to your -attention- 55 inch and at its 4K UHD resolution we will enjoy an image quality that we could not have imagined even in our best dreams. Something that also happens when we talk about the unmatched quality of its sound.

This model also has the technologies Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR10 +. Maybe this sounds like Chinese to you, but due to these technologies you can enjoy 100% volume in the colors of the images, regardless of their brightness level.

The thing does not end here, since this Samsung 55Q65A comes with more surprises. One of them is its Multi View mode, a tool with which you can divide your TV into multiple screens to enjoy several different content simultaneously. Another point in its favor is the incorporation of the function Motion Xcelerator, which adds frames automatically from the source source, helping us to experience greater sharpness in the image.

The icing on the cake is your system Alexa integrated. As always, the famous voice assistant will help us in all kinds of tasks, making it easier for us to use our new television effectively. A detail that no one should overlook and that, in many moments, can be very useful to us. It is things like this that make this Samsung QLED model make a difference in the market.

A crazy price

If all this has seemed little to you, let me tell you one thing: the most surprising thing about this model is the perfect relationship between its quality and its price. In general, we can find it at 875 euros which, in itself, is nothing but not bad.

However, thanks to Amazon we can enjoy a 25% discount on our purchase. In this way we will pay a total sum of 659 euros, saving us a whopping 216 euros. There is no doubt, then, that we are facing what may be one of the best and juiciest bargains of this Christmas.