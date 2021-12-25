Atlas presents its squad to face Cruz Azul

This Tuesday the Atlas of Guadalajara receives Cruz Azul at the Jalisco Stadium in a duel corresponding to matchday 14 of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League, a duel in which the home team will seek victory to remain among the top four teams.

The Atlas He has surprised so far in the MX League, as he is in the second position of the general table with 22 points, in addition to being the best defense of the tournament with 6 goals conceded in 13 games.

Those led by Diego Cocca They come from suffering their first loss as visitors after losing 1-0 to Mazatlán FC last Friday at the Kraken Stadium, but the combination of results gave the Foxes the opportunity to maintain second place.

The Rojinegros arrive with the obligation to take the three points at home, to maintain the second place they have so far in the general table of the MX League, since Atlas is stalked by Toluca, Monterrey, Tigres and León who could reach those led by Cocca.

For his match against Cruz Azul, Diego Cocca has called up the best he has available in the Atlas and here we present your call for the match at the Jalisco Stadium corresponding to day 14 of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.

List of players called by Atlas for the match against Cruz Azul.

Goalkeepers: José Hernández, Camilo Vargas.

Defenses: Martín Nervo, José Javier Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Gaddi Aguirre, Diego Barbosa, Aníbal Chalá, Jesús Angulo.

Media: Edgar Zaldívar, Brayan Garnica, Jeremy Márquez, Edyairth Ortega, Jairo Torres, Aldo Rocha.

Forwards: Julio Furch, Gonzalo Maroni, Franco Troyansky, Brayan Trejo, Julián Quiñones, Ozziel Herrera.