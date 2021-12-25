Ariana Grande kisses her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram

The private life of Ariana Grande belongs only to the artist. A luxury, taking into account the tremendous fame of the interpreter, who has earned her hard work after managing to keep her personal and professional affairs at bay, dilemmas that were once quite mixed in the media due to the media exposure of her ex-partners . Something that does not happen at all with Dalton gomez, a luxury real estate agent whom she was secretly marrying behind closed doors on May 15, although then she herself published the photos of the link!

Together they make up one of the most hermetic tandems in Hollywood, since they are rarely seen on social networks and have never attended any public act or event hand in hand. They are, against all odds, strangers to the pens of the social press who are unable to sharpen the couple. However, last Sunday, the day Grande turned 28, the artist broke her own rules and shared a message on Instagram. discreet but substantial kiss on the lips with your spouse. Attentive because it may not happen again for a long time. The text that adorned the video read “a birthday baby, deeply grateful with so much love.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What is Ariana and Dalton’s relationship like?

The truth is that we know little about his routine, which happens in California away from the lights and microphones. They began dating in early 2020, were seen for the first time in February of that same year and the media managed to identify the young man in March. Everything happened ‘offline’ and it was Dalton himself who privatized his social networks as soon as he left with Grande. A clear sign that fame is not one of his goals, although ironically the interpreter amasses more than 240 million followers (only on Instagram). She, respectful, has always kept him on the sidelines and has never explicitly mentioned the young man on these digital platforms.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Likewise, it was the Entertainment Tonight program that reported in early June that, after the couple had passed through the altar, feel much more comfortable and relaxed about sharing their story. A clear reflection of Grande’s ‘story’ where they kissed, which is already Instagram history. Your next plans? According to this same program, the couple would have completely focused on each other and only have in mind traveling together to “feel more united than ever.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io