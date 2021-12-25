Are you Meryl Streep? Netflix released the first teaser of Don’t look up with Lawrence and DiCaprio | TV and Show

Netflix released this Wednesday the first official teaser of the Don’t look up, one of his most ambitious bets and one that brings together big names in Hollywood.

Directed by Adam McKay, the film features a luxurious cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Precisely one of the most striking in this preview was Streep, who looks quite different with long hair.

Don’t look up follows the story of astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who discover an asteroid that orbits within the solar system and is about to collide with Earth. The problem is, no one seems to care.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a colossal media tour that takes them from the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) – who remains indifferent – and her flattering son and chief of staff. Jason (Jonah Hill), even airing on The Daily Rip, a lively morning show with hosts Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

The pair have only six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission is to navigate the complicated 24-hour news cycle and gain public attention.

The film will debut in theaters on December 9 and 24 on Netflix.