Anne Hathaway wears a messy ponytail in her new SOLOS series

As he Anne Hathaway style such as the shape of her hair, they have been two references to which we have been attentive in search of inspiration for their shapes subtle, timeless and sophisticated. The length of your hair has varied over the course of his career according to the roles he has given life to, but when worn long in its classic brownish tone it is one of the best for to tie the hair in a carefree way.

One of the first postcards from the New serie that actress Anne Hathaway is filming reminded us that the messy pigtails they are one of the best looks when we want to solve our lives in a few minutes and not spend too much time in front of the mirror. Besides that they have an irresistible charm when they are crowned by a fringe side or curtain.

Anne Hathaway is a lover of effortless updos. Vera anderson

This new foray into the Amazon Prime SOLOS series got the actress involved with a talented cast, also made up of Helen mirren Y Morgan freeman, in an anthology that will consist of seven stories that seek to address an existential question: What does it mean to be human? With a narrative that unfolds between the past, present and future.

How is the messy ponytail that characterizes Anne Hathaway?

With a similar style that clears his face and that we have seen him even in formal red carpet events, it is how the character who will play the Oscar winner for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ with the tape ‘Les Miserables’. In this photograph where he appears in the new science fiction series, he wears a relaxed ponytail with loose strands, a possibility for the days that we need to go to a simple hairstyle.