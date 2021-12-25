Angelina Jolie’s essentials for an elegant and timeless style – Para Ti Magazine

Angelina Jolie knew how to charge her looks with glamor and style, whether to walk the red carpet or to walk through the streets.

If something is clear, it is that Wearing nice clothes and having a great style has nothing to do with age: the secret is achieve great combinations and have looks that are in the best way to gain security, keys in the style that Angelina Jolie achieves.

1- Create your own “uniform”

The actress is known to perfection for what she is sure about, resorting over and over to certain combinations that are infallible, such as comfortable trousers and a good classic design sweater.

2- Stay with neutral colors

Grays, as well as the range of earth tones and browns, top Angelina’s list of preferences. Tonalities with which it is especially favored, essential data when building a style that works. A good idea is to opt for the total look and choose an accessory – in your case, a maroon bag- that breaks the monochrome.

3- Always add a black dress

Coco Chanel already anticipated it, it is an essential garment (whatever age you are). Choose the pattern that suits you best and play with the accessories to give the look your most personal touch. One tip: do not overload the outfit with too many accessories.

4- Add from the beauty look

Gone are the gothic styles and the played dresses that she wore in her first years of career. Now Angelina bets on cuts to the body. A trick that scores points? Dispense with accessories in exchange for a vibrant red lipstick and a flawless manicure to match.

5-I invested in basics

Dressing well, in many cases, implies not being carried away (blindly) by trends. The basics, on the other hand, deserve to always have the doors open. In her daily looks, the American actress is faithful to timeless garments. A white T-shirt (yes, the usual one) and corduroy pants make up their infallible tandem.

6- Adapt trends to your style

Putting a personal spin on the clothes of the moment is another of the lessons we borrow from Angelina Jolie. If the voluminous skirts, she stands out from her romantic connotation to play the contrast with a masculine style white shirt. A masterful reinterpretation of the long-remembered black and white tuxedo look that I wore to the 2014 BAFTAs.

7-Add a good coat to your closet

Time to embrace the classics, like a herringbone coat. One of those garments that works as well with jeans as with a midi dress and has the gift of being timeless. Reasons why that Investing in quality design will pay off.

It may interest you: