Angelina Jolie and Demi Moore have the ideal pants to look taller and more stylized

Angelina Jolie and Demi Moore They are not only among the best actresses in Hollywood, they are also great fashion references.

Angelina at 46 and Demi at 59 have the best style and the best looks to look elegant and sensual without bordering on the vulgar.

The two have worn modern garments such as bodycon dresses, midi skirts, and jumpsuits, teaching the best way to wear them.

And recently, they coincided wearing a type of pants that is perfect to look taller and more stylized.

It is a loose garment, with a wide boot, which they combined in the most elegant way and that flatters any figure.

Angelina Jolie and Demi Moore give style classes with wide boot pants

Wide pants with maxi coat

The celebrity recently showed a great look during an outing with her son Pax, wearing wide-boot dress pants in a gray tone.

This garment was worn in the most elegant way, with a maxi coat and stilettos in black and a bag in the same tone.

Trousers with t-shirt and shirt

Demi for her part showed a more relaxed look, but just as sophisticated, with shorter dress pants, but wide in black.

She combined it with a white T-shirt and a tie dye effect shirt, and accessorized with loafers and stockings.

Trousers with sweater and ankle boots

For a very important meeting, Angelina dazzled with a formal look with slightly baggy pants that offer a streamlined figure.

She wore them with a gray sweater, and she paired it with some black ankle boots and her hair down, looking beautiful and elegant.

Trousers with blazer

Demi exuded elegance and glamor with a “total black” look composed of wide black dress pants and a black T-shirt with a white collar.

This outfit was complemented with a black blazer and black and white boots, as well as a very chic hat.