Andrew Garfield declared himself a fan of a Latin American country and this is the proof

Regardless of whether it is a long or short time, going through Marvel is a mark that remains on any actor and Andrew Garfield is the great proof of it. Between 2012 and 2014 this artist starred The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 impersonating Tobey Maguire and, since then, his career has been on the rise. But, this year, the actor got a lot of attention again because he was the target of rumors of a return to the MCU.

With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third film as Peter Parker, everything indicated that Andrew Garfield he would return to his post as a wall-crawler. And, because of this, the interpreter became one of the most persecuted by the paparazzi. It is that, the fans and the media were always looking for me to take a wrong step to be able to confirm it in the film. But, in the meantime, they found a fanaticism of the artist.

This is because, during a walk you took Andrew Garfield in which he took his dog for a walk, he was seen wearing a jacket that declares him a fan of a Latin American country. With total normality and in the rain, the actor walks with an Argentine jacket from the Nike brand and which, of course, fits him perfectly. This snapshot was spread by the Twitter user @MarvelDato and caused a great sensation among all the fans of that country.

“Andrew Garfield walking with an Argentine jacket”, They wrote to accompany the postcard. And, obviously, the fans were delighted, but did not hesitate to ask him which team he was from: Boca or River? This, referring to the two most famous soccer clubs in the country and which are great rivals to each other. Of course, at the moment, there is no response from the actor.

However, it should be noted that the photo is not current. What’s more, the fans were the ones who discovered it since the dog that accompanied the actor was the one he shared with Emma Stone, who was his partner for four years. It was in 2015 when both decided to end the relationship and, since then, they have not been seen together again, despite the fact that they ended their love on good terms.