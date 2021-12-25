“Ammonite”: pure and austere present | With Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, in Flow

Ammonite 7 Points

Ammonite, Great Britain, 2020

Direction and script: Francis Lee.

Duration: 117 minutes.

Photography: Stèphane Fontaine.

Interpreters: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Gemma Watson, Fiona Shaw, James McArdle.

Premiere in Flow.

Classicism is not the same as academicism, and period cinema does not necessarily carry the so-called qualite. Academicism reproduces a determined aesthetic canon as if it were a religion, while classicism recreates its forms, organizing itself not according to function but starting of them. Period cinema is, for its part, nothing other than that: a drama (generally) that does not take place in the contemporary era but in an earlier one. In the classical model, its only prescription is to be faithful to the customs and customs of the time in which it passes. The qualiteOn the other hand, and as the word indicates, he dresses in high-culture clothes, fulfilling the aspirational desire of the viewer who does not have it. Written and directed by Briton Francis Lee, Ammonite He is not academic or from qualite. Unlike these misappropriations, his story is not lived as a mere reproduction of an untouchable model or a splendid representation of a better past because it is past, but as a pure and austere present.

The film is based on the story of Mary Anning, an amateur paleontologist who in the first half of the 19th century discovered previously unknown prehistoric fossils – those of the ichthyosaur, the plesiosaur, the pterosaur – whose skeletons the course of the ages had adhered to the neighboring rocks of the English Channel. She is known to have died unmarried, aged 47, in the family home in the coastal village of Lyme. The director rewrites his story, imagining a relationship that the history books don’t include. The first meeting between Mary (Kate winslet, before playing the leading detective of Easttown Mare) and Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan) is not exactly warm. Mr. Murchison, who has come to the shores of Dorset to offer himself as an apprentice under the orders of the gatherer, already at that time a celebrity among scientific circles (who nevertheless refused to receive her), does not even introduce his wife, as if instead of a person it was an appendix. That Mary looks at her only from the side does not attract attention: cloistered next to her stern mother (Gemma Jones, quite a name on the British scene) in a little house that has something of a sarcophagus, the woman does not seem to enjoy even the discovery and polishing of the priceless pieces that she collects. And that, out of necessity, sells to tourists as mere souvenirs.

The reified Charlotte and the quasi-mineral Mary need some charcoal in their lives, such as the one the visitor picks up after her husband returned to London and left her as a bundle, at a time when the vigilant Mrs. Anning did not. he’s at home. It is not that they throw themselves into each other’s arms. It will be difficult, above all, to scrape the rocky surface of Mary. But time erodes stone. Ammonite it is worked with a patient, silent and low-key craftsmanship, like the one that its protagonist carries out on a daily basis. As is de rigueur in classic cinema, the details count more than any stroke of style: the hard-boiled egg and the bowl of soup that mother and daughter dine on, Mary’s first drawing of Charlotte, the weight of the dresses, a foot naked, Mr. Murchison who in a restaurant decides what his wife is going to eat, the rare discomfort of the encounter between the collector and a neighbor (Fiona shaw, another British treasure), the echoes around the theme of motherhood, painful for the three women. The way Mary talks about fossils as if they were children.

While in the cinema of qualite everything is set to dazzle, in Ammonite everything is off: the way in which desire grows, the dramatic modulations, the little music, the photography of natural light or pale candles, in an area and at a time where the sun does not shine.