America already has another goal after hiring Jonathan Dos Santos

Jonathan Dos Santos not the icing on the cake yet. After the hiring of the Mexican midfielder, and who has taken all the spotlights for the media coverage of his figure, from the America continue to permeate the market in search of another reinforcement that closes the chapter on hiring for the Closing 2022.

This as long as there are no more exits, which would open another scenario where they would seek to cover those losses. Nevertheless, Santiago Solari and his team would already have in their sights which position is the next to be strengthened to make the azulcrema the main candidate to win the title next semester.

According to information from León Lecanda, an ESPN reporter, the extreme right is the position that the Americanists are looking to reinforce in the coming days. As long as and according to this information, the non-arrival of Uriel antuna He disrupted plans in that sense, so now they are looking for another player of the same style.

And it is that the ‘Brujo’ was the preferred candidate of the Argentine coach, but the Mexican player refused the economic conditions that were presented to him from Coapa and forced to suspend the negotiations between Chivas and America in which Sebastian Cordova he was also involved.

Now, and with the holidays just around the corner, from America they will take it easy on the choice of the next reinforcement, which will have to be at the level of Jonathan Dos Santos or Diego Valdes, who have returned the illusions to the American fans with a team that aspires to the whole of next year.