Amber Heard reveals the most “awkward” video of the Justice League Snyder Cut

MADRID, 5 Apr. (CultureOcio) –

On March 18, HBO premiered Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A film in which, despite all the rumors, Amber Heard reprized her role as Mera, something of which the actress continues to boast since, I presented / displayed the pressure of some fans as a result of his court battle with Johnny Depp, is still linked to the character of DC. Now Heard, has shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he leaves clear how tough and uncomfortable it can literally be to become the Atlantean warrior.

“Mermaids Drink Matcha Too … A Little Peek Into Life On Mera’s Set to celebrate the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She is beautiful and graceful, “he wrote next to the clip, in which Heard can be seen with Mera’s outfit and struggling to move with the tight and bulky outfit.

Mermaids drink matcha too… A little set life exclusive of Mera to celebrate the release of @snydercut . She’s beauty and she’s grace🎶 #SnyderCut @hbomax pic.twitter.com/ZuE58i7iTl – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 31, 2021

Some rumors suggested that Heard would never play Mera again after his controversy legal battle with Johnny Depp. After Depp’s dismissal from the Fantastic Animals saga, many fans asked Warner to apply the same yardstick with the actress and Heard Out Away From Aquaman 2 for his alleged mistreatment of the actor.

But despite these requests, the interpreter is still linked to the character, something that she already boasted a few days ago also on social networks. “I can see your excitement surrounding the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the return of Mera. Can I get a sword and a crown? I’m in“he tweeted.

Seeing all your excitement around the release of Justice League@snydercutand the return of Mera. I get a sword and a crown? I’m in. 🧜🏻‍♀️🍿🧜🏻‍♀️🍿🧜🏻‍♀️🍿🧜🏻‍♀️🍿🧜🏻‍♀️🍿🧜🏻‍♀️ #snydercut @hbomax pic.twitter.com/kzsu6s7cep – Amber Heard (@realamberheard) March 27, 2021

Along with Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill or Ray Fisher, the actress has been a Staunch supporter of the Snyder Cut and her vision of female superheroes on the big screen. “I’m allergic to the role of the damsel the two-dimensional archetype that women are limited in this industry, especially in the world of superheroes. Zack chose me to be a warrior queen. He told me: ‘You will have a sword and a crown’“he related to Entertainment Weekly.