Amazon launches an Echo Studio with the face of Billie Eilish

The popular saying goes that “for tastes, colors” and the new smart speaker from Amazon is proof of this.

And it is that the e-commerce giant launched a special edition of its Amazon Echo Studio with nothing less than the face of the popular artist Billie Eilish.

The limited-edition Billie Eilish Echo Studio costs $ 230 ($ 30 more than the regular Studio) and you can pre-order it now to arrive on October 14.

This special version of the smart speaker shows the cover photo of Eilish’s second studio album in all its glory, Happier Than Ever. But not only is it different on the outside, but in addition to the face of the singer on it, the speaker includes an unlimited subscription to Amazon Music for six months.

According to Amazon, the singer’s fans will be able to take this opportunity to listen to the artist’s new album in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.

At the moment there are no special voice commands from Billie Eilish for Alexa, but according to the company they will arrive soon (although all Echo speakers, whether or not they have Eilish’s face).

Billie Eilish is one of the most important artists of the moment. At 19 years old, he can boast of being one of the figures with the most followers on social networks in the world and that his latest album has sold 200,000 units in its first week of release.

The singer has long been with Amazon and on this year’s Prime Day Show, an immersive music event presented by Amazon Music, she performed alongside HER and Kid Cudi.

