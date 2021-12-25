Alejandro Sanz, Laura Pausini, Ricky Martin and Camila Cabello compete for the funniest expression | Big Bang

If there is something that likes Alejandro Sanz is looking at photos of the past. The artist loves to open the trunk of memories and share with his followers and followers of Instagram those moments that meant something to him. But they don’t always have to be exciting times, they can also be fun.

In this way, the artist has shared an image from 2015 in which he appears surrounded by stars. The Madrilenian is next to Laura Pausini, Ricky Martin and three of the members of Fifth Harmony: Camila Cabello, Normani Y Lauren Jauregui.

They all appear looking at the camera with a different expression. In fact, the interpreter of My Favorite Person has emphasized the expressions: “I love this photo. Each represents a state of mind ”.

The photo was taken while they were on the La Banda program, where Alejandro, Laura and Ricky Martin served as jury. For their part, Camila Cabello, Normani and Lauren Jauregui attended the set as guests. At that time they were promoting their album 7/27.

The band, the talent that brought Alejandro, Laura and Ricky together

It was 2015 when Alejandro, Laura and Ricky, three of the most successful Spanish-language music artists of all time, met on a set. They did it in La Banda’s. A musical talent that was broadcast in the United States through Univisión.

The objective? Finding the Latin American Boy Band that became a mass phenomenon. The award was crazy: having a contract with a major record label and having Ricky Martin as manager.

In this way, hundreds of young people from 14 to 18 years old showed up to the program. In fact, from that first season the group CNCO was born, which has given us so many hits like Slow Reggaeton or Hey DJ.