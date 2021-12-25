After their rowdy fight, now there is only love between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

The realization of The Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in the saga, not only left millions of dollars in revenue as a consequence and the beginning of a new stage without Paul Walker, but also left the fight between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

In social networks, both actors wrote negative words towards the other, with Johnson even going so far as to question the professionalism of the protagonist of the saga. All this gave rise to reports that revealed the existence of demands that requested, by contract, not to lose fights on screen. Even the hits of each scene would be counted to never be a loser, something that obviously directly addresses the possibilities of the script.

All of the above led to a breakdown between the two, with Johnson moving away from the future Fast & furious 9 and starring in his own spin-off: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

But although the break could have seemed unavoidable, both actors have given their arm to twist with the passage of time.

For example, Johnson thanked Diesel for his professional and personal support, while the latter has now uploaded an image that includes “the Rock.” Something unthinkable a couple of years ago.

“I am blessed to be a part of so many iconic moments in film… I don’t reflect on them as much as I should. Perhaps because I am too excited about what is coming. Ha ha. All love, ”Diesel explained.

The Rock responded to that comment, which would have been highly unlikely in the past as well. “Big take bro! We had fun and created some incredibly iconic moments that I will always be grateful for, ”he said.

Obviously the above will only drive the rumors about a return of Hobbs to the central saga, since after Fast and furious 9 two more films are confirmed to close the story.