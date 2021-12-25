Adam Shulman: who is he, what does he do, jewelry, james banks design

Adam Shulman is an actor and producer, but he also designs handcrafted jewelry and Anne Hathaway models it, did you know?

Even if Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam shulman They have always been very discreet about their relationship, the few times they have talked about their history have made us believe in true love.

And it is that although she is more visible in the world of acting and cinema, both share professional successes, since he has also dedicated himself to producing and acting in films.

Do not miss: The love story of Anne Hathaway and her husband will make you believe in love at first sight

However, this is not exactly all it does. Shulman, because it also designs handmade jewelry with great passion. In fact, Hathaway is his muse Y gives him all his support by modeling from time to time his pieces of jewelry both on the official Instagram account of your brand and at important events and red carpets.

The company in which Adam shulman creates handmade and exclusive earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces is called James Banks Design, but so that you know more about the work of the actress’s husband Anne Hathaway and one or another curious fact about what he does, keep reading.

Who is Adam Shulman and what does he do?

[Foto: Reuters]

Adam Banks Shulman, is an actor, producer and jewelry designer from New York, United States.

He was born on April 2, 1981 and is currently 40 years old. Her parents are Jacqueline Banks and Mark Shulman.

He studied theater at Brown University and since 2005 his acting career began within the television series ‘The West Wing’ Y ‘American Dreams’ in 2006, but also produced in 2014 the film ‘Song One’ starring his wife Anne.

In 2008 he and Anne Hathaway they were arrowed and since then they have not separated.

Currently she is also dedicated to designing jewelry in James Banks Design together with his partner Heidi Nahser Fink.

Adam Shulman films

Other movies that Shulman can be seen in include:

– The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning (2007)

– The Gold Lunch (2008)

– Ricki (2015)

[Foto: *James Banks Design]

Adam shulman founded in 2013 with his former schoolmate, Heidi Nahser Fink, James Banks Design, a company that creates exclusive artisan jewelry in a Northern California studio in Marin.

According to the official site, the pieces are created with tools such as hammers, stakes, saws, rolling mills, plates, wires and a welding torch. In short, it is a completely handmade work and for this reason each design is unique.

The materials used by the husband Anne Hathaway They include gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, bronze, nickel, shibuichi, and shakudo.

[Foto: Instagram @James Banks Design]

Anne Hathaway She supports her husband 100% in this project and we have the proof, since on more than one occasion she has posed with the jewelry to promote the brand.

[Foto: Instagram @James Banks Design]

One of the most characteristic pieces of Shulman are the designs that include butterflies, which can be found in necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets.

Do not miss:

Rupture and reconciliation: The love story of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that could have a second chapter