Adam McKay Updates ‘Bad Blood,’ Featuring Jennifer Lawrence

After working together on comedy ‘Don’t look up‘, director Adam McKay and star Jennifer Lawrence will be working together again on a new biopic titled’Bad blood‘. Announced in 2016, the CEO confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that this biopic on Elizabeth Holmes, an American businesswoman known as the founder and CEO of Theranos, a healthcare and clinical laboratory technology services company, is still in active development.

“In Jen Lawrence’s case, I’ve known Jen for a while. One of the first meetings she had in Los Angeles was after her first movie was with me … I think she was 17. ‘, so when her agent said, Who do you want to meet? I’m sure they weren’t so happy to hear her response: The guy who did’ Ball Brothers’. So I’ve known Jen for a long time and have always wanted to work with her “.

“We’ve been developing the movie ‘Bad Blood’ … It’s still in development, but she was the first person to come in. I wrote Kate Dibiasky’s character, the character’s name, for Jen. She was the first to read the script. and it’s like I’m automatically inside “.

The film will be based on the book by John Carreyrou‘Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup’, with a script signed by Vanessa Taylor. Legendary Pictures acquired the rights to the film in 2016, with McKay, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick serving as producers through Gary Sanchez Productions.

Holmes is currently facing a dozen felony fraud charges. The company was valued at $ 9 billion until an investigation showed its technology, which was said to reinvent health care, was unproven.