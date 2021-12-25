Actors who looked unrecognizable under makeup

We can go to the movies to see the actors we love, but it’s not uncommon for those favorites to look nothing like them. It’s practically a rite of passage for a star to take on a character that looks nothing like them, and then spend the press tour talking about the hours they spent in the makeup chair every day. Sometimes that patience results in great success; even more often, it draws the attention of the Academy. After all, there are several Oscar winners on this list of actors who were unrecognizable in some of their biggest roles.

Sometimes these transformations are done for the purpose of adapting a non-human character to the screen, sometimes they are done to help a top-notch movie star disappear into a dramatic role, and sometimes they are done to an effect. purely comic. In any case, the success of these transformations is based on the credibility of the makeup effects, as well as the actor’s ability to adapt his gestures and personality to become completely someone else.

Amazing makeup artists have allowed Hollywood stars to become mythical creatures, animals, and people completely different from themselves, and it is thanks to them that so many films are believable and visually stunning. They are often the forgotten heroes who work long hours off-camera, but their work never goes unnoticed and thanks to the talent and creativity of the professionals, many brilliant films are full of jaw-dropping magic and wonder.

Johnny depp

The master of disguise, the always unrecognizable Johnny depp. From a young age his career evolved and changed, but the same happened with his appearance in the films he has starred in. For a sample we have Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 86%, The Young Scissorhands – 91% and more. It is usual to see him completely transformed while playing all kinds of curious characters.

Idris Elba

You are probably wondering where in Star Trek – Limitless – 84% appeared this actor. Elba’s face is covered by a ribbed prosthetic forehead and bluish-gray skin. Krall was a human male who served in United Earth Military Assault Command Operations and later Federation Starfleet, until he was stranded on the planet Altamid. From there he became Warlord Krall after the use of energy transfer technology severely mutated his body.

Colin farrell

You must not miss one of the latest and greatest examples of actors who look unrecognizable under makeup. After the Irish actor was announced, fans began to expect a visual for this comic book character that would be a far cry from the norm. But the first teaser for The Batman dispelled all of that. In fact, it’s kind of a process of elimination even knowing where Farrell is. Details on how he transformed into the villain have not been revealed yet, but with this look we would never recognize him.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman won an Oscar in 2002 for starring in this film adaptation of a novel of the same name. The actress took the step by completely transforming to play Virginia Woolf in Las Horas – 81%. Kidman is unrecognizable in the film, wearing a fake nose attached by makeup artists that changed his entire appearance to make it “disappear.” Her transformation was so compelling that along with her performance it earned her the Best Actress award.

Rooney mara

For the protagonist of The Girl with the Tattooed Dragon – 86%, the role of Lisbeth Salander was very demanding. Rooney mara She was still a promising actress when she was cast in the American adaptation of this hit Swedish thriller series in 2011. To transform into the vigilante hacker, Mara shaved her head, bleached her eyebrows and got several real body piercings. Yes, the actress confessed that she had never pierced her ears but that she had to do it to work on this adaptation, but also the ones seen on her lip and nose are real.

Gary oldman

Gary oldman She seems to enjoy the anonymity that comes with dressing up in makeup. The actor transforms dramatically from one role to another, but he outdid himself with the movie Hannibal – 39% of 2001. Oldman plays Mason Verger, one of only two people to survive an assassination attempt on Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Completely disfigured and mutilated, Verger has now set out to exact revenge on Hannibal, though you can never guess that he plays Verger. An incredible feat was performed on Oldman, removing his lips, cheeks and eyelids. The result is a stomach-churning and ultimately unrecognizable performance.

Emma Stone

One year after Emma Stone will win her Oscar for Best Actress for singing and dancing as Mia in La La Land: A Love Story – 92% took to the field for a biopic focused on sports. To play the tennis legend Billie jean kingNot only did Stone change his trademark red hair to a dark brown and undergo a subtle but significant makeup process, but he also gained 15 pounds of muscle in training for The Battle of the Sexes – 84% plus several tennis lessons to be able to play the part.

Charlize Theron

One year after Nicole Kidman took home her Oscar, Charlize Theron won in the same category for starring in a biopic about an infamous serial killer in the movie Monster: Serial Killer – 82%. It was not only the physical transformation, which includes a significant amount of makeup and dentures, that wowed critics but also her performance, achieving a perfect complement. Theron’s turn as Aileen Wuornos remains one of the most acclaimed film performances of the awards and of her career.

