Actors and actresses who have given life to more than one character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

There are roles that seem to have been created for a single actor: Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man or Chris Evans as Captain America, however, after 13 years of the MCU, some actors and actresses have played more than one character in Marvel.



1. Mahershala Ali

+ The Oscar winner, Mahershala Ali, is about to wear his version of Blade to the big screen, but do you remember his role in Luke cage? It featured the villainous Cottonmouth, one of the series’ criminal leaders, known for his drug and gun trafficking business. In the end he would be killed by Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard). Read more

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, especially after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the spatio-temporal consequences that it left on the table and, of course, they will be explored in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, a film that will hit theaters in May 2022. And as if this were not enough, the first trailer and poster revealed that we will have different versions of the Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch).

And speaking of actors who, thanks to the multiverse, will have to play the same character several times, We are going to tell you who have been the actors who have presented more than one role within the MCU and perhaps you had already forgotten. You just have to run for your favorite snack and let yourself be carried away by this slideshow, Now check it out!