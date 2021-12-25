a tremendous proposal with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence – El Chorrillero

Updated: 12/25/2021 11:36

Saturday, December 25, 2021 • 10:57

The award-winning American filmmaker Adam McKay premieres tomorrow through the Netflix platform “Do not look up”, a dark humor film that, through the leading roles of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the roles of two low-key astronomers who discover an asteroid Addressing Earth with fatal consequences for humanity, it outlines an intelligent social and political critique of contemporary denialist phenomena.

McKay, recognized for his work as a director in “The Big Bet” (2015) – which earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay – and “The Vice President: Beyond Power” (2018), adds a new title to a recent career characterized by the tragicomic lens with which she chooses to look at and dismantle events and political figures in her country that orbit corruption, crises and infamy.

It is that just as in the peculiar “The great bet” he explains the behind the scenes of the deep financial crisis of 2008 and in “The vice president …” offers a portrait -incarnated by a great Christian Bale- of the disowned Dick Cheney, this time the director it is situated in a very contemporary terrain that points against the excess of skepticism and the “Trumpist” style of exercising power.

For that, McKay – another faithful partner of actor Will Ferrell in the field of comedy – again summoned a cast of acclaimed Hollywood stars to bring to life this plot that screams for the survival of common sense and good sense.

There they lead DiCaprio and Lawrence, Oscar winners, such as Dr. Randall Mindy and his student, Kate Dibiansky, who during their work at an observatory find a comet the size of Mount Everest that, according to their calculations, will impact planet Earth in just six months.

Amid the natural existential despair in the face of such a discovery, the story shoots up with a frenzy as the pair of researchers, with the company of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), do their best to install the theme and give humanity a chance to prepare for catastrophe.

In this unfolding of the events, the story opens two fronts in which the protagonists and their precarious group of followers fight: the politician and the media, two strong counterweights in the mission of convincing the public of the inevitable collision.

First of all, another proper name of the industry appears, such as the legendary Meryl Streep, in the role of Janie Orlean, the president of the United States, who with her son-chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), make up a mime between mocking and sad of the governments of the right and the use of relevant and critical issues for the future of society only for electoral benefit or to hide scandals.

It is a position that is not surprising on the part of McKay, a militant democrat of the candidacies of the socialist Bernie Sanders in his attempts to reach the Executive in 2016 and 2020, which in the same vein makes room in the film for the role of the media, a topic discussed since time immemorial but even more so since the rise of fake news at a global level.

The matter is brought to the big screen by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, transformed into a stereotypical duo of hosts of The Daily Rip, a very washed-up morning show that seeks to put a smile on even the most terrible news, in which the doctor Mindy and Dibiansky take their first public step in the mission to draw public attention to the fateful asteroid.

The lack of coherent answers and the indifference on the part of the first and fourth powers consume their character of unreason when the American government decides to back down with the launch of a ship – manned by a heroic astronaut in the form of human sacrifice, played by a sympathetic Ron Perlman- who would collide with the threat to divert it from its course.

Instead, the new proposal of the authorities is to join with Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), a multimillionaire who suspiciously remembers other technology gurus such as Steve Jobs or Elon Musk and who plans to blow up the asteroid into “recoverable” pieces to get a financial profit. , after learning that it is composed of coveted minerals that are not abundant on Earth.

With its cynical perspective on the lack of seriousness and the trivialization that social networks are capable of producing in the face of fundamental problems for humanity, the film does not limit itself to making an acid caricature of the world context but also offers a more humane and sensitive in the story through the personal becoming of the protagonists.

Without appealing to the low blow or to the typical dramatic moments of catastrophe cinema, “Do not look up” builds a reverse side of the indolence that represents the behavior of those who know that all is lost, still holding the importance of friendship, family and conviction. to fight, regardless of the result. (Télam).