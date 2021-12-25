A campaign calls for the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man to the MCU

It is therefore understandable that he is one of the Avengers that is missed the most in this new stage of the Marvel Studios franchise. After many years with us, Stark said goodbye to everyone through the front door in Avengers: Endgame, where the great hero ended up sacrificing himself to reverse Thanos’ snap and thus save humanity. His death made young and old cry in movie theaters and even in successive films (such as Spiderman: Far From Home) We have seen how they continue to miss him – he remembers that for Spider-Man, Tony Stark was his mentor.

Tony Stark is not just any character in the Marvel universe. In fact, for many, he is without a doubt their favorite superhero. Basically two factors have contributed to this: on the one hand, his own prominence, of course, within the comics of Marvel comics, and on the other, the actor who was in charge of bringing it to life on the screen, Robert Downey Jr. , who finished rounding out a figure to which he has managed to print great charisma and that point so characteristic of Iron Man.

His absence is so noticeable that some fans have even considered asking for his return. What you read. A group of supporters have started a campaign, with hashtags and billboards in between, calling for Robert Downey Jr. to return to his role as Tony Stark. And, hey, if the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ended up working, why wouldn’t this do it?

#BringBackTonyStarkToLife

Under the hashtag that you read about these lines is moving a new campaign orchestrated by Marvel fans who ask that actor Robert Downey Jr return to the screen in his role as Iron Man. Since the Snyder Cut was achieved based on an insistence similar – DC fans asked for Zack Snyder’s version of The Justice League with a movement in networks that made a lot of noise-, the marvelitas have thought that perhaps this way they can convince Disney and Marvel Studios to return for the current Phase 4 of the UCM.

They have even spent money on a hoarding in the middle of the city of Los Angeles (who knows how much it has cost) to give more hype to the subject and that everyone knows well that good Stark is wanted back.

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL – Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

The truth is that although a stellar appearance is never ruled out in an anecdotal way of the characters that have already disappeared, bringing the character back as a Resurrection It wouldn’t be exactly the smart thing to do for the franchise. Iron Man passed away by sacrificing himself as a great superhero and bringing him back would only destroy that great moment, its meaning and everything that his departure entailed. Tony Stark’s arc is more than closed and so should be respected.

What’s your opinion about it? Would you like Iron Man to be resurrected?