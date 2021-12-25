8 finance movies and TV shows for an omicron Christmas

The omicron variant of the coronavirus made its first public appearance on Black Friday on November 26, and its expansion to all corners of the globe has caused, in addition to weeks of ups and downs in international stock markets, which this Christmas will be minimal again before the increase in infections and the return of some restrictions.

For this reason, many expert and novice investors will spend more time at home than they would surely have initially planned for this holiday period, a moment that in recent years of pandemic has always been ideal for devouring pending series or catching up on movies listed in the schedule.

Just in case you were short of ideas during this time, but business intrigues and market tensions would be missed, here is a list of 8 movies and series recommended by the finance.com newsroom.

Margin Call

Set in the months leading up to the 2008 global financial crisis, the story of Margin Call, whose name surprisingly did not translate in Spain, revolves around an investment bank in which an analyst discovers the extreme volatility of its assets, supported by subprime mortgages that can lead to bankruptcy.

The film was released in 2011, it has the participation of figures such as Zachary Quinto, Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Stanley Tucci or Demi Moore and gets a score of 6.6 out of 10 on Filmaffinity.

Margin Call it offers a human account within a financial institution on the brink of decline, and does not aspire to go into the complex details of how it got there in the first place.

The Big Bet

Yes Margin Call bet more on the human drama experienced within a company responsible for the great destruction of the economy in 2008, ignoring explanations on complex concepts The Great Betto of Adam McKay opt for the opposite.

McKay, that until the premiere of The Big Bet in 2011 he had directed comedies like The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, or Brothers by Balls, combines the development of the initial plot with touches of humor when including explanatory scenes on concepts such as collateralized debt obligations, or subprime mortgages.

The film revolves around the real figure of Michael Burry, who predicted the collapse of the housing bubble and bet against it, as well as other investors who followed in his wake.

The cast is made up of actors and actresses of the stature of Christian Bale, Steve Carrell, Ryan Gosling, or Brad Pitt, in addition to having cameos from stars like Selena Gomez or Margot Robbie.

The Great Lantern

Starring a young man Ewan McGregor, this film released in 1999 follows the real journey of Nick leeson, the trader who in 1995 caused the bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation of the oldest bank in the United Kingdom to date, Barings Bank, after causing losses of 827 million pounds, twice the capital available to Barings.

The Great Lantern is a great reflection of bygone times, in which the lack of monitoring of certain financial activity led to accounting errors of one person that could destabilize the financial system of an entire region, in this case, Southeast Asia .

Panic on Wall Street

Based on the novel by the journalists of the Wall street journal, Bryan Burrough and John Helyar, Panic on Wall Street tells the real story of the takeover bid to the whole about the company RJR Nabisco carried out by its CEO, F. Ross Johnson.

RJR Nabisco was a now defunct conglomerate of companies whose purchase became one of the most expensive of the 1980s due to the battle of roosters initiated by Ross Johnson in his attempt to acquire 100 percent of the company.

The film, released in 1993, gives a good sample of the behind-the-scenes scenes of the negotiations to acquire the company with shareholders, banks and other actors interested in acquiring the company.

Succession

This series of Hbo does not revolve around banking or the world of finance per se, but offers a story of intrigues and plots to seize power in a family business, giving away moments of television brilliance where the expectation of how much a stock will fall, for example, becomes the central element of the plot during one of the episodes .

The dysfunctional family that stars in the series’ story, the Roy, owns an audiovisual empire and entertainment companies, thus recalling the real life of the Murdoch, where the patriarch, Rupert, has built an empire thanks to NewsCorp and Fox News.

The series has won awards such as Golden Globes, Emmys or Baftas since its premiere in 2018 and, in addition, it has the executive production of Adam McKay, That after The Big Bet seems to have taken a liking to the business and financial world and is already preparing a new film, in fact, about the fall of Elizabeth holmes, the founder of Theranos.

Billions

Set in the main financial capitals of U.S, the plot of Billions revolves around the legal battles of two characters located in the city of New York, The prosecutor Chuck rhodes, and the fictitious hedge fund manager AX Capital, Bobby Axelrod.

The follow-up of the two characters played by Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis It shows the world of financial markets and adds an innovative component within the genre, the inclusion of the point of view of regulators.

The story is also based on real events although freely interpreted, in a somewhat similar way to the Spanish television series that narrates the battle on sports radio between José Luis García and José Ramón de la Morena.

Wall street

The quintessential markets movie practically until the next movie on the list appeared to overshadow it.

Directed by the famed director Oliver stone, Wall street has become an iconic film reference, where the character of Gordon gekko played by Michael Douglas not only assuming that he won the Oscar for the best male performance, but has remained for the annals of history.

Wall street, released in 1987, follows the adventures of young stockbroker Bud Fox, played by Charlie sheen, and his encounter with the successful and admired Gekko, whose unscrupulousness and obsession with money soon leads to several compromised operations.

The wolf of Wall Street

The film that has undoubtedly introduced a whole new generation of traders in the financial markets, despite recounting the true downfall of a disproportionate and money-obsessed character as Jordan belfort.

The adaptation of the memoirs of the rise and subsequent collapse of Belfort that he performs Martin Scorsese, coupled with the brilliant interpretation of Leonardo Dicaprio and the support of stars like Jonah Hill and Margot RobbieHowever, they invite you to be dazzled by the debauchery and excesses of a character famous for carrying out schemes that led him to jail, such as the pump and dump with multiple shares of companies during the 80s and 90s.