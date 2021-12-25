5 requirements to activate Toy Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2021 – Nintenderos

We get a compilation related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In the list that we leave you below, we can take a look at the 5 requirements needed for the Toy Day event to kick off today Dec. 24 on your island, of which you have all the known details here. Are these requirements in 2021:

1) Download the version 2.0.4 software update (you can check if you have it by pressing the + button above the game icon in the Home menu)

2) Link a user with a Nintendo account (one of the residents being linked is enough)

3) Complete the Resident Services Building

4) Set the Nintendo Switch date and time to the actual date and time: December 24, 2021 (it is recommended to sync with the Internet in settings if you have done time travel)

5) When it is December 24 in real time, open Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the user linked to the Nintendo account while you are connected to the Internet and observe that version 1.6.0c appears on the screen: the Day of the Toys already begins . It only activates from 5:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m. on December 24

And here we leave you a video in case you have any doubts:

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

Via.