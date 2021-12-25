5 keys to eating everything at Christmas and not getting fat

Feeding in Christmas It is always a subject to be discussed with specialists, since Christmas Eve is characterized by an important intake of food, added to the sweet desserts and the inevitable alcoholic beverages for the toast. That is why today we will recommend 5 keys to eat everything and not gain weight since, according to international studies, before receiving Santa Claus we usually eat triple the recommended calories and, consequently, we gain between 1 and 3 kilos over our weight.

The first of the keys lies in facing the feeding with another attitude, doing a previous mental exercise with lunch and dinner in Christmas. The mental exercise consists of visualizing what will be eaten to face it without fear and guilt, consciously choosing what to eat.

Another strategy is not to fall into the maelstrom of temptations offered by the table at Christmas. In this sense, it is suggested not to peck between meals and to avoid those that are fried and have a large number of carbohydrates. While when it comes to alcohol, the secret lies in opting for drinks with less alcohol content. Taking into account that each cubic centimeter provides 7 calories, experts suggest avoiding consuming beer, cider and wine.

The fourth recommendation is focused on prioritizing what we really like. Therefore it is recommended to take the plate and serve us those portions of the food that we are so fanatical. The feeding It will be at reason, therefore there will be a greater satiety and you will eat less, thus managing to maintain an admirable figure.

Photo: Pixabay

The last of the keys It lies in not compensating for the excesses of Christmas with cleansing strategies. After a feeding that had food, alcohol and desserts, where we exceeded the limits, it is not recommended to take pills or drinks that purify excesses because a physiological disorder is generated.