3 Netflix movies ideal to watch at Christmas if you are a couple

Among the wide range of christmas movies there are some that are ideal to see as a couple. In this opportunity, we share 3 of the most outstanding found in Netflix and that allow you to enjoy the end of the year parties and, at the same time, love. Next, We tell you everything there is to know about it.

Netflix: the best Christmas movies for lovers

Rest

Premiered in 2006, this film directed by Nancy meyers (responsible for films like Someone has to concede Y Falling in love with my ex) not only is one of the best Christmas movies, but it is all a classic of the romantic genre.

With a stellar cast that includes Cameron Diaz, Kate winslet, Jack black Y Jude Law (separate paragraph for the role of the unforgettable Eli wallach), The Rest tells the story of two women who exchange their homes to spend a vacation, not knowing that a great and pleasant surprise awaits them.

Known in English as The Holiday, it is the ideal movie to enjoy as a couple and, for those who are single, to dream and get excited about the arrival of love.

A Christmas in Nigeria

When you talk about christmas films, usually the first to come to mind are those whose stories take place in U.S, with the snow and the cold always as protagonists. However, the festivities are also celebrated in other parts of the world, and this nigerian movie offers a unique and unmissable point of view.

Released this year, A Christmas in Nigeria tells the story of 3 sons who are looking for a wife to fulfill their mother’s wish. Netflix describe this title as “Charming, optimistic and romantic”, which works as a perfect synthesis.

A California Christmas

Finally, a bonus track, since this movie, released in 2020, it already has its sequel, which just came out a few days ago and bears the name of A California Christmas: City Lights.

Everything starts when Joseph, a wealthy young man, travels to California and pretends to be a rancher so that Callie will sell him some land. What neither of the two expects is the arrival of love, which is specified in the first part, while in the second part you can see how the couple grows and overcomes the various obstacles that appear along the way.

As a curiosity, it must be said that Josh swickard Y Lauren swickard, who play the main characters, they are a couple in real life. So if you find the love story extremely compelling, you know why.