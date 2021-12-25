23-year-old soccer player dies after suffering cardiac arrest in training

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/24/2021 13:52:45





A new tragic event has taken place in world football, as it was reported that Marin cacic, 23-year-old Croatian player, died after suffering cardiac arrest in training at NK Nehaj, for he would have collapsed and did not wake up again.

This player he was just starting his career and, according to international media, I had a great future ahead of me He had great ball handling and vision of the game, so it was expected that he would soon stand out worldwide.

What happened to Marin Cacic?

According to reports from the NK Nehaj, everything would have happened on last Monday, December 20, when the template he was in one of his regular workouts when an unusual event occurred.

Marin Cacic collapsed out of nowhere and created chaos among his peers, he cans called immediately at medical assistance, they had to transfer to hospital closest to treat it but the cardiac arrest he suffered would have been much more serious than expected.

23-year-old Croatian footballer Marin Cacic passed away after suffering a heart attack during training. Despite the efforts of doctors, the player passed away three days after the attack. RIP pic.twitter.com/nRKMgJDnlk – Chikistrakiz (@chikistrakiz) December 24, 2021

The doctors and the club, accompanied by the decision of his family, hopened opted to induce him to a coma, as it will be the most ‘reliable’ way to try to save him, however there was not much to do for him and He died this Thursday, December 23.

“Marin, Nehaj are with you! Just fight, because you only know how to do it that way! I know very well that there is no difference between training and a game for you, but add fuel to this game and win “, published the NK Nehaj before his death was confirmed.

Marin cacic I was 23 years old and I was just beginning to move within international football, because the defender began his career in the lower Rijeka, I travel to Italy to join the staff of the Isernia in Serie D, returned to his native country to play with him NK Nehaj and it was here that unfortunately lost his life.