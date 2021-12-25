♫ SHANE MACGOWAN (TODAY 64 YEARS OLD) ANNOUNCES HIS FIRST ART BOOK

Shane macgowan turns 64 today with limping health but looking forward to new projects. The toothless former leader of the Pogues announced his first art book a few days ago, “The Eternal Buzz And The Crock Of Gold.”

Scheduled for release in April, the art book will be limited to only 1000 copies.

“The Eternal Buzz…” will feature fun sketches, paintings, self-portraits and character studies alongside handwritten lettering, stories, photographs and abstract snippets dating back to MacGowan’s childhood and through six decades of punk and Irish revelry.

In addition, it will feature photographs that capture candid moments between the singer and his bandmates on the tour, personal photos at home, and nights out with celebrities such as Nick Cave, Bob Dylan, Pete Doherty, Kate Moss, Bryan Adams Y Daniel Day-Lewis.

The book, “A labor of love” for MacGowan, curated by his wife and collaborator Victoria Mary Clarke, edited by Paul Trainer and includes a foreword by Johnny depp and the art critic Waldemar Januszczak.

“I always liked drawing and painting, and I used to do all kinds of things, pitchers, IRA men, teenage punks hanging around cafes, whatever…”, MacGowan said in a statement.

“When I was about 11 or 12 years old I dedicated myself to studying art history and looking at ancient and modern paintings, I knew a lot about art. It is one of the only O Levels that I obtained, the art one ”.

“I did the cover for The Pope’s album ‘Crock of Gold’ and I designed the cover for Pogues’ first album, ‘Red Roses For Me’. And more or less I designed the second album ‘If I Should Fall From Grace With God’ ”.

Shane continues:

“In terms of the materials I use, I like pastels, but I don’t really think about it. I will paint or draw on anything, with anything. I like more or less all of them, from Fra Angelico and Giotto to the last, as Caravaggio was the last of the Renaissance, before entering Expressionism ”.

“I love Cezanne, Gauguin, Monet, Manet. I love the Irish impressionists, Lavery, Jack B Yeats, Brendan Fitzpatrick. The 20th century impressionists who painted the era of Ireland fighting for their freedom. I like Max Ernst, the surrealists, Dali, Chagall… God, there are millions ”.

Victoria Mary Clarke adds: “When we were making the documentary ‘The Crock of Gold,’ Julien Temple wanted some of Shane’s drawings, so I asked my mother to take a look and see if she had any. He sent me a garbage bag full of drawings and letters that I had asked him to take care of 25 years ago, we didn’t even know it existed, it was miraculous, like finding a pot of gold! “

“His art brings back many very funny and often horrible memories from different stages of our life together. Many of his drawings have been done on my shopping lists and my own journals, and on things like sick bags and hotel notepads, airplane briefcases, recording studio sheets, and diaries, so it’s easy to tell. exactly when they were made ”.

“I love the way the drawings, the notes and the story snippets provide insight into Shane’s songs, it’s like walking into his studio and seeing everything that was going on in his mind. Illustrations are like a visual tapestry of the inner workings of your creative process. I feel very privileged and very excited to be able to share them with the world in a book, especially for people who love songs. “

Johnny Depp, who collects MacGowan’s art, writes in a foreword to The Eternal Buzz… ”:

“It’s rare for a creative genius like Shane to have only one production line. Such an incendiary talent is likely to have a multitude of facilities by which its talent can infiltrate the atmosphere and change the climate as we know it. “

And so, revealed here, is Shane’s penchant for the wild, for the absurd, for the political, for the beautiful, all channeled and threaded through the needle of his pen. But, this time, not through the tool of language. Instead, Shane’s visual acuity will take the lead here. Their visions will speak for themselves ”.

“Sometimes they will invoke wonder, sometimes they can seem decidedly threatening, but regardless of the medium, his work will always be full of poetry, a bit like the great man and my great friend, himself; the artist, Shane MacGowan ”.