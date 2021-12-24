your stylists’ favorite looks in 2021

This year he will be remembered in terms of style for how celebrities have made the red carpet their best runway. Jennifer Lopez has become the most persecuted famous for having returned with Ben Affleck, and the fact that the couple has dared to pose together on the red carpet on many occasions has been the reason why the style of the actress and singer has been even more applauded than usual. Even in fashion, the ‘salsa’ sells, and Ben and Jennifer are an infallible weapon of visibility and sales.

Her stylist, Rob Zangardi, did not want to say goodbye to the year without pointing out some of her favorite looks from one of her most glamorous clients. Of course, the review has begun with the white dress of Georges hobeika with which JLo and Ben Affleck debuted on the red carpet.

Ben Affleck first posed with JLo at the Venice Film Festival. (Reuters / Yara Nardi)

It was during the Venice Film Festival that they did it, and the brand’s incredible slit dress was Jennifer’s best ally for showing off her silhouette.

The prestigious stylist has selected an incredible dress from the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda collection, a strapless dress with a ‘womanspreading’ silhouette adorned with a pictorial print of the city of Venice.

JLo, at the MET gala. (Getty / Mike Coppola)

Even if the MET gala It was undoubtedly won by Kim Kardashian with her Balenciaga look, Rob wanted to highlight Ralph Lauren’s ‘glam cowboy’ aesthetic design with which Jennifer Lopez He attended the most special night in the world of fashion, despite being one of the least applauded.

Sequin pants are key this Christmas, but Jennifer was one of the first to bet on them.

JLo was one of the stars of Joe Biden’s opening act. (Getty / Pool / Patrick Semansky)

He did it at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, when he opted for a total white look of Chanel.

JLo, in full performance (Getty / Emma McIntyre)

To perform on ‘Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World Show’, she chose a stunning sparkly jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad, a design with a dizzying neckline and matching feather details.

Another of her featured looks has been a set of Dolce and Gabbana Made up of a jewel-studded corset and high-waisted ‘carrot’ pants, an outfit with an emerald green cape.

The fashionable couple. (Getty / Arturo Holmes)

To present ‘The Last Duel’, Ben Affleck posed on the red carpet with JLo, who stole the spotlight in a sensual two-piece by Hervé Leger.

Megan Fox has risen from her ashes this year and has become one of the most persecuted celebrities also for love issues. Her relationship with The Machine Gun has once again placed the actress at the epicenter of pop culture, and her stylist, who has been with her for just a year, has shown off some of her best looks.

Its two pieces composed of a curtains-effect crop sweater in Jacquemus, combined with a red leather midi skirt, is one of her stylist’s favorite outfits.

Another highlight is her ‘Out of the Wave’ style ensemble, comprised of a collegiate Versace look accessorized with Christian Louboutin platform ankle boots and a Yuzefi bag.

One of her most ‘power dressing’ looks was the one composed of a blazer-dress with puffed shoulder straps of Mugler, which she wore with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and Jimmy Choo.

The total denim set of Alexander Wang, To which he adds a bodysuit with openings only suitable for Olympus silhouettes, he is another of the chosen ones.

When Megan fox opted for a bluish three-piece made up of a skirt, crop top and Krizia jacket, which she wears with women’s shoes. Alevi Milano and Jacquemus bag, her style reached a new level.

For his part, Freddy Alonso recalled some of the great looks that have made the Spanish red carpet one of the most glamorous.

The stylist recalled the incredible look of Jean Paul Gaultier With which Milena Smit we fell in love at the Feroz Awards.

She also hasn’t forgotten about Miu Miu’s Carrie Bradshaw mode look that Juana acosta wore at the Goya Awards.

Blanca Suarez We were also dazzled by the outfit designed by Freddy consisting of an asymmetrical miniskirt and a geometric print top by Balmain, which the actress wore with Jimmy Choo heels.

And how not to mention the Sandasimona dress by Ana Rujas, the new queen of the ‘underground’ scene …