your pirates are immune to Xbox Game Pass

Rare celebrates the pirate life simulator data and offers a gift to its sailors in the Valve store.

Yes Xbox Game Pass It is affecting in some way the sales of the video games available at launch in the service is not noticed in Sea of ​​Thieves. The multiplayer pirate life simulator of Rare has exceeded this week the figure of 5 million copies sold on Steam since its launch on June 2020.

To this figure should be added the possible success also reaped by the development in Microsoft Store, where Sea of ​​Thieves was marketed a year earlier. Be that as it may, reaching such a sales milestone despite carrying the baton of being one of the Xbox Game Pass benchmarks is by no means an achievement at all, which is why the responsible team have seen fit to celebrate the feat by offering a gift to his cabin boys.

It is a gesture, it can be unlocked free with entering the game before December 29, and lets get everyone clapping just in time for Christmas.

Sea of ​​Thieves, on sale on Steam

From Rare they want more sailors and announce that the simulator it will be half price in the Valve store coinciding with the Steam Winter Sale, from which we selected several interesting discounts for your purchase yesterday.

In total, Sea of ​​Thieves accumulates a community with more than 25 million players and 300,000 followers on platforms like Discord. The development will be four years old since its launch in early 2022 with no signs of exhaustion from its authors, who are still working on updates. Thus, a few weeks ago the fifth season of content landed with abundant improvements in the experience.

