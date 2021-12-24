You like me? Katy Perry covered “All you need is love” by The Beatles

Singer Katy Perry surprised his fans by releasing an acoustic version of the Beatles classic “All you need is love”, song that was performed for the first time live on June 25, 1967 in Our World and that marked a milestone in music.

The song was transmitted via satellite to more than 30 countries, so it was seen by about 400 million people. and it was the last before the death of the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, who died two months later from an accidental overdose.

The version of “All you need is love” by Katy Parry had solidarity purposes, since will allocate 1 dollar for each reproduction obtained in Spotify to an organization called Baby2Baby that helps children in poverty.

The campaign is from a recognized clothing brand for which the singer worked when she was a teenager, so today she was proud to be part of its publicity and remembered her beginnings.

“My dream then was to make that playlist that I listened to in the store. Little did he know that 20 years later he would star in one of his iconic commercials. It’s a rite of passage and I was able to do a cover of a Beatles song “, commented the edge on their social networks.

The 37-year-old singer appears in the video wearing a pink sweater, hat and red scarf as she plays her guitar and sings “All you need is love” under the snow, a performance that It already has almost three million views on Spotify.

