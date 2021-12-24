You can now see the controversial ‘Don’t Look Up’ on Netflix: for some it is the movie of the year, for others, a disappointment – movie news

The streaming platform premieres on December 24 the new Adam McKay film, which has a luxury cast: DiCaprio, Streep, Chalamet, Lawrence, Hill … What criticisms do you have?

Adam McKay has been one of the most pronounced names in recent editions of the Oscars. It was thanks to his work in The big bet (2015) and The vice of power (2018), two great films that earned him the favor of critics. So when he announced that he was preparing a new film with a cast consisting of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet and more, we all paid attention. The result has been Don’t look up, which arrives on Netflix on December 24 -after a theatrical release- and which has garnered radically opposite comments.

Don’t look up tells how an astronomy student and her teacher discover that a comet is about to crash into Earth. The end of the world is here and they warn to spread the word. The reaction they meet is one of passivity and rejection. This film disguised as ‘armageddon’ is actually a critique of society – in this case, the American society – the values ​​that prevail today and the denialist movements in the face of events as present as climate change.

Criticism of Alejandro G. Calvo of ‘Do not look up’

The film has been poorly received by American critics, but certain critics and many viewers have the opposite opinion.. Alejandro G. Calvo, ‘publisher’ and critic of SensaCineHe believes that this brutal criticism of society is what has played a bit against him. In his opinion, Adam McKay manages to portray the stupidity of the ‘idiocracy’ that occurs in real life where many choose to look the other way to obvious and harmful situations for all of us. In the film, it is explicitly reflected in the comet that is coming to destroy the planet. Faced with this scientific fact, “don’t look up” movements arise that try to deny what is about to happen: that humanity is going to be destroyed.

Don’t look up ‘I think it’s a pretty valuable movie. It’s very funny, you laugh a lot. It is true that it is too long, but it is very valuable. It is a film that leaves a very powerful testimony of what we are now

Going back to what international critics have said about the film, we find some other comments about the representation of the filmmaker’s ideas. As Tim Cogshell from Filmweek, who believes that the director touches too many points of view: “As much as I have the same political leanings as Adam McKay and this group of liberal stars, I don’t think I want to see a movie that presents me with all my personal points of view.” Anthony Lane of New Yorker, also focuses on the message of the tape: “McKay is right, although his frame of reference hardly extends beyond the United States, and the stench of localized political contempt almost dominates the plot.“.

For others, seeing society portrayed in such a parodic way is even comfortable. “There is something strangely satisfying about the way the McKay movie lets us laugh at our own doom.”, writes Clarisse Loghrey for Independent. “McKay encourages us to sympathize with even his most obnoxious characters and answers the inevitable question: ‘If you knew the world was ending, how would you spend your last moments?” Says Chris Hewitt of Minneapolis Star Tribune, which also supports the vision of the filmmaker.

Don’t look up find your site among the general public. Who has already seen it thinks that the critic is wrong and that it is one of the “funniest skits in decades”. “I have never laughed so much during a movie,” says another comment. Of course, the vast majority -both specialized press and spectators- think that it is too long and that too many things happen at the same time.

In this sense, G. Calvo describes McKay’s way of filming as a “torrent of images” that somewhat mimics the way we consume information today. Since mobile phones have incorporated cameras and, above all, since the expansion of social networks, human beings are exposed to a huge amount of audiovisual information at all hours. “It is a wild way of overturning his narrative because he tries to link that satirical portrait of current reality with the images that we are used to consuming. Nothing fits anymore and, nevertheless, flat-earthing speeches sink“, says the critic.

In short, a film that deserves to be seen, enjoyed and rethought.

