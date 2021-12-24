Xiaomi throws the price of its smart TV: only 199 euros

The smart TV of the Chinese firm brings the best applications to your living room.

You can take one of Xiaomi’s smart TVs at a discount. The 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 falls to 199 euros on Amazon, but for a limited time only.

The television of the Chinese firm arrives with a nice design, Android TV, Google Assistant and all the features you could need. Your favorite series and movies are just a button away.

Buy the Xiaomi smart TV at a discount

The Xiaomi TV arrives with a 32-inch HD panel. We met with a design with hardly any frames that will look great in your living room or any room. Also with certifications HDR10 + and Dolby Vision, which ensure excellent image quality. In addition to a Dolby audio system, it has Dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Android TV it is the operating system that brings it to life, the software created by Google for our televisions. This results in a nice and fluid interface., nothing to do with the questionable operating systems with which some smart TVs arrive.

For less than 200 euros you can get a 32-inch TV and all the intelligence of Android TV. It does not lack anything, you will have the possibility to download the best apps, like Netflix, HBO and Disney +.

