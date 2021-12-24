Woman finds fried chicken head in her KFC combo | News from Mexico

UNITED KINGDOM.-In England, a woman show your disgust via social media after finding one whole chicken head on their KFC wing combo.

He posted a shocking photo showing the chicken head with its beak and eyes, wrapped in the crispy dough just taken from the deep fryer.

After placing the order at the KFC in the town of Twickenham located to the southwest of Greater London, the woman left them a review through JustEats where he commented: “I found a fried chicken head in my wings” and gave them a rating of two stars.

People started commenting on it

The photo was posted on Takeawaytrauma’s Instagram account, where it was quickly scattered the rumor and the people started commenting about.

I really wish I could go back 2 minutes in time when I hadn’t seen this yet “” What does it take to get two stars? “

KFC on twitter mentioned being embarrassed because of how a whole chicken head had leaked and he joked about it a bit saying “it was the two-star review most generous ever “.

They also made the woman an offer for some free chicken and they invited her and her family to the restaurant so that know the preparation and be sure no more chicken heads will appear.