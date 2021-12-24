‘With him, Juventus lost the DNA of being a team’

In 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo came to the Juventus, a transfer that caught everyone’s attention and that a remarkable performance was expected from CR7. In the end, the Vecchia Signora won everything locally, but was left to duty in the Champions League.

The goalkeeper back then was the law Gianluigi Buffon, who now revealed what was happening in the dressing room after the arrival of the Portuguese star and explained that up front he contributed a lot, but at the level of team, Christian affected, since the union that the team it got lost.

What’s more, Buffon He remembered a bit what Juve was like before the arrival of Ronaldo. “We arrive at Final of the Champions in 2017 because we were a team full of experience, but above all we were united. We lost that with Cristiano Ronaldo”, Sentenced Gianluigi in an interview with TUDN

“When I returned to Juve (after being in PSG), I worked with Cristiano for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team”, Explained the Italian goalkeeper.

According to Buffon, players of the Vecchia Signora they believed that with having CR7 it was enough to win matches and they stopped doing many things on the field, something that they paid dearly after leaving the CommanderWell, your level football it was no longer the same.

