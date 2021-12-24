Will Smith’s $ 100,000 Detail With His Neighbors

Will Smith is one of the actors of Hollywood best known, and is that his sense of humor and his great performances have made him one of the claims of any film and genre.

But the 52-year-old actor has not only made a big name for himself in the movies, but for his many collaborations in charitable causes with ordinary people. Now it has gone viral thanks to an action that has been acclaimed in U.S, and it is that this Sunday the Independence Day, one of the most significant dates on the American calendar.

Will Smith is currently filming in New Orleans a movie that will be released next year, ‘Emancipation’. The story of Peter, a slave on a Louisiana plantation who escaped and ended up fighting in the American Civil War, and who was made viral by a photograph in which he shows the numerous and brutal scars that he had on his back from the lashes he had received.

The actor learned that the southern city council was planning to skip this year’s fireworks show. A tradition that takes place on the Mississippi River, and that due to lack of funds it could not do, as it happened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, he did not hesitate to help the cause.

$ 100,000 out of your own pocket

Will Smith was unwilling to leave New Orleans without his Independence Day party, and with the help of his company, Westbrook, He decided to donate 100,000 dollars out of his own pocket -which would be close to 84,250 euros- to pay the costs of the fireworks and thus be able to continue the tradition on such a special date.

The gesture has gone viral and has been very grateful for the citizens, who have not hesitated to upload images of the party and messages of affection towards the interpreter to their social networks.