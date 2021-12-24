Will Smith dives into the deepest pool in the world: “It’s crazy”

Will Smith does not stop challenging and surprising. Within his plan to recover his best physical version, a path that began several weeks ago after a viral image in which the 52-year-old actor gave a good account of the damage caused by the pandemic in his body, we have been able to witness a new and unusual episode on its way

The multifaceted artist has recently been in Dubai, where he has been able to visit what is considered – certified by Guinness World Records – as the deepest pool in the world, snatching the award from Deep Spot, located in a town near Warsaw.

“A friend told me that I had to see this pool. There is something strange about her“says Will Smith moments before submerging a camera underwater to reveal an entire infrastructure of pipes and other objects that surround a large porthole that leads to a deep and dark abyss. 60 meters. No more no less.

“This gives a new meaning to the deepest part of a pool. It’s crazy“Adds the actor in reference to Deep Dive Dubai, which needs a whopping 14 million liters of water to fill, the equivalent of six Olympic swimming pools.

In addition, those responsible for the installation guarantee safety of the brave who see fit to immerse themselves in its waters thanks to a 56-chamber circuit and a filtering system that renews the water every six hours. In addition, a team of divers accompanies users at all times.

Will Smith: no fear

It is not the first time that Will Smith has faced an experience that not everyone is willing to face. The actor, on the occasion of the celebration of his half century of life, could not think of anything other than launch into the void into the Grand Canyon from a helicopter. “The most exciting, liberating and impressive thing I have done in my life,” said Smith at the time, who has shared on several occasions his perception of what fear means.

“99% of the things that scare you will never happen. It is impossible for them to happen. So most of the things that scare you you are imagining. They are a fantasy. They are not real. You always have to keep taking that step forward, get a little closer … You don’t have to do it all at once, in the same day, but you do have to keep taking one step after another, getting out of that comfort zone. You have to become comfortable, feeling uncomfortable”, He assured a couple of years ago in one of his visits to ‘El Hormiguero’.