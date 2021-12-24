Will Smith condenses his life in a book

On December 1, the memoirs of will smith, in which the American actor, producer and musician, who became the highest grossing star in Hollywood, evokes a childhood marked by the violence exerted by his father.

“When I was 9 years old I saw how my dad He punched my mother in the temple so hard she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment, in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am now ”, writes the protagonist of ‘I am a legend’ or ‘Men in black’.

“Everything I have achieved since then,” he continues, awards and recognitions, the spotlights and the media attention, the characters and the laughter, have been marked by a subtle reiterated desire to apologize to my mother for my inaction that day ”.

He thought about killing his father

At one point in the book, edited by Zenith and that you have written with the help of Mark manson (author of ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Shit to Almost Everything’), Smith confesses that he came to think of kill his fatherWhen he was very old, he was sick and dependent.

“I stopped at the stairs. There could be pushed down the stairs, no one would have suspected anything, “he writes. Decades of hurt, anger and resentment came and went. I shook my head and kept pushing my father into the bathroom. “

Congratulations Will Smith! Here’s to another one! ✨👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾✨ pic.twitter.com/TsmYEfQ6uL – Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) November 19, 2021

His life

Born in 1968, Will Smith He went from being a middle-class boy raised in West Philadelphia to becoming a star of rap first, of television later (‘The Prince of Bel Air’, 1990-1996) and finally of the most commercial and successful cinema.

‘Will’ it is presented as the story of a person who manages to take control of his emotions and encourages the reader to do the same. In them the actor tells how, despite feeling that he had won the life lotteryHis family did not see him that way and they felt like “guest artists” in the circus of his life.

Of its principles as rapper he points out that he received a lot of criticism for being middle class and not “a pimp who dealt with drugs.”

“I went to a catholic school with a majority of white children up to the age of fourteen, my mother had a university education and my father, despite all his defects, always brought food to the table and would have preferred to die rather than abandon his children ”, he recalls.

However, once he made his first $ 1 million in his early twenties, he did begin to surround himself with drug traffickers, count, and squander uncontrollably.

In a recent interview at London’s Savoy Theater with the fellow actor Idris Elba To talk about his memoirs, Smith revealed that at that time a fine from the Treasury fell that left him in bankruptcy for not paying taxes and that he had to sell all his properties and borrow $ 10,000 from a dealer friend to move to Los Angeles and start his acting career.