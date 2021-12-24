Why the James Webb Space Telescope Launch Matters

The James Webb space telescope is almost ready for takeoff into space, and despite some last minute changes, NASA has already prepared the itinerary that begins on December 25, just around Christmas.

Originally, the telescope was to be launched on December 24, but this date had to be postponed one day due to the climatic conditions of the platform located in Kourou, in French Guiana. Now, takeoff will be on the 25th between 7:20 am and 7:52 am EST.

Due to adverse weather conditions at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the James Webb Space Telescope’s launch is postponed from Dec. 24 to no earlier than Dec. 25. A weather forecast will be issued tomorrow to confirm this date: https: // t. co / JCxIuDuCgJ #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/c6v2UK2ZuL & mdash; NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 21, 2021

As is customary, this launch can be seen live and direct via the internet, as NASA is preparing a special broadcast that will begin on December 25 at 3 am (Eastern time) with details on the status of the telescope and the rocket. Ariane 5 that will take you to space. Then, once the takeoff is complete, a summary will be given on the status of the mission until then.

The James Webb Telescope is a huge milestone not only for NASA, but also for the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency; The development of the mission has lasted several decades since its inception in the 1990s. This large telescope will be the successor to the ancient Hubble, which has been in operation for more than 31 years.

The new telescope is expected to operate for a minimum of five years, although the goal is for it to last for a full decade. In that time, the James Webb will be dedicated to scanning space in search of new galaxies, stars and other space bodies that can open the doors for new advances in space exploration.

Other important facts about James Webb

The James Webb Space Telescope will be able to analyze the atmosphere of different exoplanets, and eventually detect molecules such as water vapor. The objective is to know if our Earth is unique or if there are similar planets.

It was designed in collaboration with the European (ESA) and Canadian (ESC) space agencies, and was manufactured in the United States.

It has a diameter of 6.5 meters, three times the diameter of the Hubble telescope. It has an immense mirror made up of 18 hexagonal segments. The mirrors of the Webb telescope are made of beryllium and coated with gold to better reflect light captured from the far reaches of the Universe. Its parasol is the size of a tennis court, made up of five superimposed layers, thin as a hair, and made of kapton, a material chosen for its resistance to extreme temperatures: one side will be exposed to more than 110 ° C and the another at -235 ° C.

Who Was James Webb ?: Was He second director of NASA in 1961, during the time of the Apollo missions that would take humanity to the Moon.

