Why doesn’t anyone want the Golden Globes anymore?

The great gala of the awards of the foreign press in Hollywood (HFPA) is in low hours. Something happens in its numerous internal structure that from the Hollywood industry has been receiving severe criticism and protests against their “corruption” and “lack of diversity”, among other things. There is no evidence against these accusations, except for complaints from various industry stars, from Tom Cruise to Scarlett Johansson. If the river makes a noise its because water is running.

The power of the dog

The fact is that one of the most important events (and seen, until last year) in the entertainment world, has nowhere to be broadcast in this 2022 edition. NBC, where the gala was usually broadcast, said it was canceling its broadcast until the dispute is settled that surrounds the organization and it is committed to drastically change its operation. Fans of the event will have to be content with watching it online, through its website, on January 9, 2022.

How did we get here?

The debacle began on February 21, when the newspaper Los Angeles Times published a report where it came to light that among its 87 members there was no black person. This complaint caused quite a stir among Hollywood gossips, several stars personally amplified the matter and the edition of the 2021 Golden Globes was hardly held under the controversy (on February 28).

Dune

A week later, the association announced that it accepted the criticism and therefore had begun a internal investigation in order to cause a profound change in the organization. To do this, they hired a director of diversity, “to ensure that these issues remain permanently at the heart of our organization,” stated the organization’s president.

Few believed that these winds of change would really bear fruit, and influential figures such as Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) He said the reforms of the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood “do not go far enough to ensure that the organization is a place for minorities, including the LGBTQ community, to feel welcome.”

For their part, actresses like Scarlett Johansson they made harsh statements. “As an actress promoting a movie, you are expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and award shows. In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments of certain HFPA members bordering on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their events. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein to gain recognition from the Academy, and the industry followed suit … “

Actors like Mark Ruffalo they openly disagreed with the HFPA. Ruffalo declared that he was not proud of the Golden Globe received thanks to his performance in The undeniable truth. Y Tom Cruise directly returned the three statuettes that he had at home for Born on July 4, Jerry Maguire, Y Magnolia.

All nominations from 2022

It seems that the operation of the new edition has not changed much, although the HFPA organization is known to have admitted 21 new members, of whom their racial identity and sexual preferences have not yet transcended.

In this gala, which we will see on January 9, 2022, Pedro Almodóvar starts as one of the favorites with two nominations for Parallel Mothers. Javier Bardem is nominated for his performance in Being the ricardos, where she accompanies Nicole Kidman in a biopic about Lucille Ball.

These are the nominees for the Golden Globes in the main categories:

MOVIE THEATER

Best Picture (Drama)

– ‘Belfast’

– ‘CODA’

– ‘Dune’

– ‘King Richard’

– ‘The power of the dog’

Best film (comedy or musical)

– ‘Cyrano’

– ‘Don’t look up’

– ‘Licorice Pizza’

– ‘Tick, tick … BOOM’

– ‘West Side Story’

Best director

– Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

– Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Maggie Gyllenhaal for ‘The Lost Daughter’

– Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’

– Denis Villeneuve for ‘Dune’

Best Actor in a Drama

– Mahershala Ali for ‘Swang Song’

– Javier Bardem for ‘Being The Ricardos’

– Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Will Smith for ‘King Richard’

– Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

– Marion Cotillard for ‘Annette’

– Alain Haim for ‘Licorice Pizza’

– Jennifer Lawrence for ‘Don’t Look Up’

– Emma Stone for ‘Cruella’

– Rachel Zegler for ‘West Side Story’

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

– Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Don’t Look Up’

– Peter Dinklage for ‘Cyrano’

– Andrew Garfield for ‘tick, tick … BOOM’

– Cooper Hoffman for ‘Licorice Pizza’

– Anthony Ramos for ‘In a New York neighborhood’

Best Supporting Actress

– Caitriona Balfe for ‘Belfast’

– Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’

– Kirsten Dunst for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Aunjanue Ellis for ‘King Richard’

– Ruth Negga for ‘Passing’

Best Supporting Actor

– Ben Affleck for ‘The Tender Bar’

– Jamie Dornan for ‘Belfast’

– Ciarán Hinds for ‘Belfast’

– Troy Kotsur for ‘CODA’

– Kodi Smit-McPhee for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Best Foreign Language Film

– ‘Compartment No.6’

– ‘Drive My Car’

– ‘It was the hand of God’

– ‘A hero’

– ‘Parallel mothers’

TV

Best Television Series (Drama)

– ‘Lupine’

– ‘The Morning Show’

– ‘Pose’

– ‘The Squid Game’

– ‘Succession’

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

– ‘The Great’

– ‘Hacks’

– ‘Only murders in the building’

– ‘Reservation Dogs’

– ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Television Actress (Drama)

– Uzo Aduba for ‘In Treatment’

– Jennifer Aniston for ‘The Morning Show’

– Christine Baranski for ‘The Good Fight’

– Elisabeth Moss for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

– Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for ‘Pose’

Best Television Actor (Drama)

– Brian Cox for ‘Succession’

– Lee Jung-jae for ‘The Squid Game’

– Billy Porter for ‘Pose’

– Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’

– Omar Spy for ‘Lupine’

Best Actress on Television (Musical or Comedy)

– Hannah Einbinder for ‘Hacks’

– Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’

– Issa Rae for ‘Insecure’

– Tracee Ellis Ross for ‘Black-ish’

– Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’

Best Television Actor (Musical or Comedy)

– Anthony Anderson for ‘Black-ish’

– Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’

– Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

– Martin Short for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

– Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

– ‘Dopesick’

– ‘American Crime Story: Impeachement’

– ‘The assistant’

– ‘Mare of Easttown’

– ‘The Undergrond Railroad’

It may interest you